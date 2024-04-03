Blue Trust Inc. Buys 530 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,215 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Investments LLC boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 196,889 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,058,000 after acquiring an additional 43,955 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BorgWarner during the third quarter worth $833,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 24.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 180,942 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,305,000 after acquiring an additional 35,986 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the third quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BorgWarner Stock Performance

NYSE BWA opened at $34.73 on Wednesday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.51 and a 52-week high of $50.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.30.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.03). BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 3.94%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 16.48%.

Insider Transactions at BorgWarner

In other news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $99,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 249,013 shares in the company, valued at $8,217,429. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $99,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 249,013 shares in the company, valued at $8,217,429. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Volker Weng sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total transaction of $657,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 111,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,678,017.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 287,503 shares of company stock worth $9,015,478 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on BWA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of BorgWarner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BorgWarner has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.05.

BorgWarner Company Profile

(Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Featured Articles

