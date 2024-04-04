OFS Capital Co. 4.95% Notes due 2028 (OFSSH) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 12th

OFS Capital Co. 4.95% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:OFSSH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3094 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.
OFS Capital Co. 4.95% Notes due 2028 Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ OFSSH opened at $22.42 on Thursday. OFS Capital Co. 4.95% Notes due 2028 has a 1 year low of $20.52 and a 1 year high of $22.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.77.
About OFS Capital Co. 4.95% Notes due 2028
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than OFS Capital Co. 4.95% Notes due 2028
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- Gold Rush: Exploring 5 Sector Giants Amidst Soaring Prices
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- What is a Bull Market? Key Information about Bull Markets
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Akebia Therapeutics Surges on FDA Approval for Anemia Treatment
Receive News & Ratings for OFS Capital Co. 4.95% Notes due 2028 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFS Capital Co. 4.95% Notes due 2028 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.