OFS Capital Co. 4.95% Notes due 2028 (OFSSH) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 12th

OFS Capital Co. 4.95% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:OFSSH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3094 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ OFSSH opened at $22.42 on Thursday. OFS Capital Co. 4.95% Notes due 2028 has a 1 year low of $20.52 and a 1 year high of $22.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.77.

