Shell (NYSE:SHEL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $68.97

Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $68.97 and last traded at $68.93, with a volume of 871554 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $67.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHEL has been the topic of several research reports. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

Get Shell alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on SHEL

Shell Trading Up 0.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $226.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $80.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.59 billion. Shell had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 14.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Shell Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.662 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.59%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHEL. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Shell by 29.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,087,703 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,872,666,000 after acquiring an additional 6,554,340 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Shell by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,871,131 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,504,920,000 after acquiring an additional 477,432 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Shell by 96,141.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,370,746 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $818,414,000 after buying an additional 14,355,814 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $677,739,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $658,071,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

About Shell

(Get Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.