Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) COO Sells $265,640.00 in Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) COO Laura Miele sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.82, for a total value of $265,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,618,417.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Laura Miele also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 1st, Laura Miele sold 2,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.08, for a total value of $278,160.00.

On Thursday, February 1st, Laura Miele sold 2,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.43, for a total transaction of $274,860.00.

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $129.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.64 billion, a PE ratio of 32.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.76. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.47 and a fifty-two week high of $144.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($1.38). The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 14.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.14%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 2.2% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 5,484 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth $1,395,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Electronic Arts by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 39,723 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $5,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 4,620 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EA shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $146.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.00.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

