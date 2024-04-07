CGX Energy (CVE:OYL) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.35

CGX Energy Inc. (CVE:OYL – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.35 and traded as high as C$0.39. CGX Energy shares last traded at C$0.39, with a volume of 28,500 shares changing hands.

CGX Energy Trading Up 9.9 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.35 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.53. The firm has a market cap of C$132.03 million, a PE ratio of -39.00 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.75.

About CGX Energy

CGX Energy Inc, an oil and gas exploration company, explores for and evaluates petroleum and natural gas properties in Guyana, South America. It holds interests in three petroleum prospecting licenses and related petroleum agreements, including Corentyne, Berbice, and Demerara blocks located in offshore and onshore Guyana.

