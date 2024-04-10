HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Grows Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MNST. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 112.2% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 195,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,339,000 after acquiring an additional 103,271 shares in the last quarter. Defender Capital LLC. lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 371,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,378,000 after acquiring an additional 86,050 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,848,000. Finally, Bensler LLC raised its position in Monster Beverage by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 61,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,543,000 after purchasing an additional 23,176 shares in the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monster Beverage Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of MNST stock opened at $55.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.47. Monster Beverage Co. has a twelve month low of $47.13 and a twelve month high of $61.22. The company has a market capitalization of $58.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 22.84%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MNST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. HSBC reduced their price target on Monster Beverage from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monster Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monster Beverage

In other news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 659,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $38,584,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 777,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,542,532. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

