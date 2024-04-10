International Biotechnology (LON:IBT) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $627.44

International Biotechnology (LON:IBT – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 627.44 ($7.94) and traded as high as GBX 642 ($8.13). International Biotechnology shares last traded at GBX 642 ($8.13), with a volume of 70,109 shares changing hands.

International Biotechnology Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £248.66 million, a P/E ratio of 611.43 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 660.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 627.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19.

About International Biotechnology

International Biotechnology Trust plc specializes in investments in development stage and late stage companies. The majority of the fund's assets are generally invested in smaller and mid-capitalization quoted companies, with a minority in larger capitalization quoted companies. It makes long only investments.

