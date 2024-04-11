Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) Rating Reiterated by Oppenheimer

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Oppenheimer in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price points to a potential upside of 463.38% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CUE. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CUE opened at $1.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $86.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.08 and its 200 day moving average is $2.35. Cue Biopharma has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $5.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 457,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 3,495 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,683 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 25,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,849 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 114.7% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 6,917 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.04% of the company’s stock.

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops injectable biologics to selectively engage and modulate tumor-specific T cells within the body to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune diseases. Its lead drug product candidate is CUE-101, a fusion protein biologic designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus-driven cancers.

