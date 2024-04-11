New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $11.25 Million Stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $11,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,072 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,467 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,360 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HII has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays upped their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $288.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 3,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.75, for a total transaction of $1,047,572.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,169,285.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 2,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.31, for a total transaction of $592,546.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,872,675.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 3,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.75, for a total value of $1,047,572.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,461 shares in the company, valued at $2,169,285.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,472 shares of company stock valued at $2,398,345. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:HII opened at $275.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $285.44 and its 200-day moving average is $254.28. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $188.51 and a 1 year high of $299.50.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The aerospace company reported $6.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by $2.63. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 5.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.07 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 16.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.41%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

See Also

