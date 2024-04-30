AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 509,400 shares, a decline of 9.1% from the March 31st total of 560,600 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 180,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in AC Immune by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 9,334 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL increased its holdings in shares of AC Immune by 96.2% during the fourth quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 14,571,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,856,000 after acquiring an additional 7,142,857 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP grew its holdings in AC Immune by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 4,469,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,345,000 after buying an additional 1,499,280 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AC Immune by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,515,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,578,000 after buying an additional 193,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nixon Peabody Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of AC Immune in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

Get AC Immune alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of AC Immune in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

AC Immune Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of AC Immune stock opened at $2.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $237.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.00. AC Immune has a 12-month low of $1.78 and a 12-month high of $5.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.34.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $16.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.36 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AC Immune will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

AC Immune Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops medicines and diagnostic products for the prevention and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AC Immune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AC Immune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.