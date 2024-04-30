Abits Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTS) Short Interest Down 5.7% in April

Abits Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTS – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 268,400 shares, a decrease of 5.7% from the March 31st total of 284,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 242,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Abits Group Stock Performance

Shares of ABTS stock opened at $0.79 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.80. Abits Group has a 12 month low of $0.57 and a 12 month high of $1.80.

About Abits Group

Featured Stories

Abits Group Inc, a digital company, engages in the provision of bitcoin mining and related services in the United States. The company was formerly known as Moxian (BVI) Inc and changed its name to Abits Group Inc in November 2023. Abits Group Inc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong.

