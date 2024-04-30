Abits Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTS) Short Interest Down 5.7% in April

Abits Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTS – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 268,400 shares, a decrease of 5.7% from the March 31st total of 284,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 242,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Abits Group Stock Performance
Shares of ABTS stock opened at $0.79 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.80. Abits Group has a 12 month low of $0.57 and a 12 month high of $1.80.
About Abits Group
