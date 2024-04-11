SPAR Group, Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share (NASDAQ:SGRP)

SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP – Free Report) – Analysts at Litchfield Hills Research boosted their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for SPAR Group in a report issued on Tuesday, April 9th. Litchfield Hills Research analyst T. O’neill now expects that the business services provider will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.02. The consensus estimate for SPAR Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.06 per share. Litchfield Hills Research also issued estimates for SPAR Group’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS.
SPAR Group Stock Down 2.3 %
Shares of SPAR Group stock opened at $1.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $40.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.14 and its 200 day moving average is $1.03. SPAR Group has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Insider Buying and Selling at SPAR Group
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPAR Group
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SPAR Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP – Free Report) by 44.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.41% of SPAR Group worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 9.57% of the company’s stock.
About SPAR Group
SPAR Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and brand marketing services worldwide. The company offers syndicated and dedicated merchandising services at the retail store level for retailers, manufacturers, and distributors; and project services, such as new product launches, special seasonal or promotional merchandising, product support, product recalls, and in-store product demonstrations and in-store product sampling, as well as kiosk product replenishment, inventory control, new and existing store resets, re-merchandising, remodels and category implementations, and under annual or stand-alone project contracts or agreements.
