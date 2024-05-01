Elanco Animal Health (ELAN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Elanco Animal Health has set its Q1 guidance at $0.25-0.28 EPS and its FY24 guidance at $0.87-0.95 EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 6.44% and a negative net margin of 27.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts expect Elanco Animal Health to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:ELAN opened at $13.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.29. Elanco Animal Health has a fifty-two week low of $7.88 and a fifty-two week high of $16.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.85.

ELAN has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.71.

In other news, Director R David Hoover purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.14 per share, with a total value of $322,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 185,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,985,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

