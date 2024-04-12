Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Trading Down 0.7%

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) traded down 0.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $167.11 and last traded at $168.52. 15,619,003 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 59,643,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $169.67.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.08.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $176.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.15.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $119.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.99 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 156.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. Analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 14.95%.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 54,732 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.91, for a total transaction of $9,244,782.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,068,376.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 54,732 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.91, for a total transaction of $9,244,782.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,068,376.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total transaction of $18,094,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,434,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,392,181.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 253,915 shares of company stock valued at $44,202,868. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 16,802 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Flagstone Financial Management lifted its stake in Apple by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Flagstone Financial Management now owns 6,092 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 9,202 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. High Pines Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. High Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,506 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kraft Davis & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

