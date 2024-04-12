B. Riley Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK)

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Teck Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 9th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.95 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.13. B. Riley also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.76 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.28 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.83 EPS.
Teck Resources (TSE:TCK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.35 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.18 billion.
Teck Resources Stock Performance
Teck Resources Announces Dividend
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Teck Resources
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Here are the Pros and Cons of Using Options Call Debit Spreads
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Carmax Returns to the Bargain Basement: Buy the Dip?
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Dividend Aristocrat Fastenal Goes on Sale: Buy It While It’s Down
Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.