B. Riley Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK)

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Teck Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 9th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.95 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.13. B. Riley also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.76 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.28 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

Teck Resources (TSE:TCK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.35 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.18 billion.

Teck Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th.

