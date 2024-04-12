Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Ubiquiti from $105.00 to $93.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Ubiquiti in a research note on Monday.
Ubiquiti Price Performance
Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.57). Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 392.74% and a net margin of 19.83%. The company had revenue of $464.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.56 million. Equities analysts expect that Ubiquiti will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Ubiquiti by 2.2% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 2.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 11.0% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 70.1% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 15.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Ubiquiti Company Profile
Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, door access systems, and other WLAN products.
