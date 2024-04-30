International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,005 Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Stifel Financial by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 39.3% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 46,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,857,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 0.8% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 2.7% during the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

Stifel Financial Trading Up 2.2 %

Stifel Financial stock opened at $80.80 on Tuesday. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $54.81 and a 52 week high of $80.86. The company has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Stifel Financial Increases Dividend

Stifel Financial ( NYSE:SF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.13). Stifel Financial had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stifel Financial Corp. will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This is an increase from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is presently 38.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SF. UBS Group boosted their price target on Stifel Financial from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Stifel Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Stifel Financial from $86.50 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com raised Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Stifel Financial from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.50.

View Our Latest Report on SF

Insider Buying and Selling at Stifel Financial

In other Stifel Financial news, insider Victor Nesi sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total value of $2,713,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,125,150.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Victor Nesi sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total transaction of $2,713,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,125,150.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Thomas B. Michaud sold 25,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total value of $1,887,763.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 90,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,687,484.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.