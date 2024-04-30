Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Position Boosted by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report) by 2,858.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,881 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,716 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eminence Capital LP lifted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 76.1% during the third quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 5,490,017 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $114,028,000 after buying an additional 2,372,458 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 128.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 91,985 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after buying an additional 51,721 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 4.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 367,011 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $7,623,000 after buying an additional 16,586 shares in the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 23.9% during the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,520,065 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,572,000 after buying an additional 293,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the third quarter worth approximately $2,295,000.

Tandem Diabetes Care Price Performance

Shares of TNDM opened at $37.05 on Tuesday. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.82 and a twelve month high of $40.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 1.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tandem Diabetes Care ( NASDAQ:TNDM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical device company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.04). Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 29.77% and a negative return on equity of 31.48%. The company had revenue of $196.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.86 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.82.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

