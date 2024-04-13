Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Airbnb from $107.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays upped their price target on Airbnb from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Airbnb from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Airbnb from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.58.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ABNB

Airbnb Trading Down 3.7 %

Airbnb stock opened at $159.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.46. Airbnb has a 12 month low of $103.55 and a 12 month high of $170.10. The company has a market capitalization of $103.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.25.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. Airbnb had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 48.32%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Airbnb will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.55, for a total transaction of $96,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 222,304 shares in the company, valued at $35,913,211.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.55, for a total transaction of $96,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 222,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,913,211.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $374,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 151,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,555,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 615,367 shares of company stock worth $94,049,172. 30.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Airbnb

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 747.8% in the 4th quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.