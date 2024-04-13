Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 1,533 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Financial Counselors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,533 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the first quarter worth about $3,103,125,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1,729.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 90.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. 54.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

In other news, CAO Amir Weiss sold 31,766 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total value of $392,945.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,062.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Amir Weiss sold 31,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total transaction of $392,945.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,062.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Sabag sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.52, for a total value of $1,352,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 382,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,172,616.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 390,738 shares of company stock worth $5,132,766. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Trading Down 4.1 %

NYSE:TEVA opened at $13.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 1 year low of $7.09 and a 1 year high of $14.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.13.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 34.90% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on TEVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Piper Sandler raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.78.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

