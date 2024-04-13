FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Perseus Mining Limited (TSE:PRU) Issued By Cormark

Perseus Mining Limited (TSE:PRU – Free Report) – Cormark reduced their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Perseus Mining in a research note issued on Monday, April 8th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.24. The consensus estimate for Perseus Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.25 per share.

Get Perseus Mining alerts:

Perseus Mining Stock Performance

Shares of PRU stock opened at C$2.04 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.72 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.61. Perseus Mining has a 52 week low of C$1.32 and a 52 week high of C$2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80, a PEG ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

About Perseus Mining

Perseus Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores, evaluates, develops, and mines for gold properties in West Africa. The company holds interests in the Edikan gold mine project located in Ghana; and the Sissingué and Yaouré gold mine projects located in Republic of Côte d'Ivoire.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Perseus Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perseus Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.