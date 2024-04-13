Strategic Blueprint LLC Has $210,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 548 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balentine LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 5,484,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,456,000 after buying an additional 77,368 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 13.8% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 3,246,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,887,000 after buying an additional 393,338 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 36.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,200,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,559,000 after buying an additional 319,820 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,831,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 8,482.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 984,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,871,000 after buying an additional 972,908 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA SPLV opened at $63.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.25 and a 200-day moving average of $62.09. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $57.17 and a 1-year high of $65.99.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

