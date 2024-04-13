ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

ZIMV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of ZimVie from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of ZimVie from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th.

ZIMV stock opened at $15.90 on Thursday. ZimVie has a twelve month low of $6.52 and a twelve month high of $20.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.78 and its 200-day moving average is $14.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 2.18.

ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $113.07 million for the quarter. ZimVie had a positive return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 51.33%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ZimVie by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,761,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,269,000 after purchasing an additional 20,374 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ZimVie during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in ZimVie by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in ZimVie by 626.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 30,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in ZimVie by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 11,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZimVie Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of products and solutions designed to treat various spine pathologies, and support dental tooth replacement and restoration procedures worldwide. It operates through two segments, The Dental Segment and The Spine Segment.

