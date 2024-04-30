Arjo AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ARRJF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Arjo AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ARRJF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 250,400 shares, a decline of 5.2% from the March 31st total of 264,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Arjo AB (publ) Price Performance
Shares of Arjo AB (publ) stock opened at $4.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.10. Arjo AB has a 12-month low of $3.70 and a 12-month high of $4.85.
Arjo AB (publ) Company Profile
