Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 24.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,110 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.63% of Grand Canyon Education worth $24,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LOPE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 1,607.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 277,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,307,000 after purchasing an additional 261,125 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 824.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 173,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,928,000 after purchasing an additional 154,858 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,761,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 11.9% in the third quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 871,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,904,000 after purchasing an additional 92,445 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 167.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,137,000 after purchasing an additional 80,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.

Insider Activity at Grand Canyon Education

In related news, CTO Dilek Marsh sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.65, for a total transaction of $198,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 25,674 shares in the company, valued at $3,405,656.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education Price Performance

NASDAQ LOPE opened at $130.70 on Friday. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.65 and a 12 month high of $144.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.39.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.05. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 31.75%. The business had revenue of $278.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Grand Canyon Education



Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

