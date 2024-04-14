iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Holdings Lifted by Bull Oak Capital LLC

Bull Oak Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,493 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,920 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 6.0% of Bull Oak Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Bull Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $23,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Great Waters Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV stock opened at $513.31 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $405.54 and a one year high of $527.16. The stock has a market cap of $397.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $513.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $476.38.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.