Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Purchased by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 123.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,102 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,762 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $15,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $179,820,000 after purchasing an additional 84,179 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NFLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $580.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Redburn Atlantic boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $580.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $596.97.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $622.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $601.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $506.22. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $315.62 and a 52 week high of $639.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.54 billion, a PE ratio of 51.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.22.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The company had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 47,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.92, for a total value of $25,591,006.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,003,651.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 3,673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $2,203,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 47,574 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.92, for a total transaction of $25,591,006.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,003,651.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 268,335 shares of company stock worth $151,619,811. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

