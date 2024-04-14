Perigon Wealth Management LLC Buys 51 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDB. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in MongoDB by 937.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in MongoDB in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 1,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $499,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 25,425 shares in the company, valued at $10,170,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 528,896 shares in the company, valued at $222,136,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 1,248 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $499,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 25,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,170,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,050 shares of company stock worth $36,856,111. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $352.06 on Friday. MongoDB, Inc. has a twelve month low of $212.52 and a twelve month high of $509.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $403.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $389.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $458.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.99 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 10.49% and a negative return on equity of 16.22%. Research analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.53 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MDB shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a report on Monday, January 22nd. DA Davidson upgraded MongoDB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $405.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on MongoDB from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $448.74.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

