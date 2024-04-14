Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 6,457 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 50.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,283 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,457 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CINF. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,585,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 554.7% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,109,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $113,470,000 after purchasing an additional 939,861 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 294.9% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 589,409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,350,000 after purchasing an additional 440,158 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,120,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,246,056,000 after purchasing an additional 360,552 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 1,870.3% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 274,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,031,000 after purchasing an additional 260,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CINF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Monday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised Cincinnati Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.29.

Cincinnati Financial Price Performance

Shares of CINF stock opened at $118.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.21 and its 200 day moving average is $108.01. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $95.01 and a twelve month high of $124.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 18.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 27.76%.

About Cincinnati Financial

(Free Report)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.