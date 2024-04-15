International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases 82,301 Shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 7,749.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 82,301 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $6,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ON. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in Onsemi in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Onsemi in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Onsemi in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Onsemi in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in Onsemi in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Onsemi Price Performance

Shares of ON stock opened at $66.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $28.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.24. Onsemi has a one year low of $61.47 and a one year high of $111.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Onsemi had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 31.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Onsemi will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

ON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Onsemi in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Onsemi from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Onsemi from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Onsemi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Onsemi from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.79.

About Onsemi

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

