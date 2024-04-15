Lecap Asset Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in EPR Properties by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,272,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $404,247,000 after purchasing an additional 52,586 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in EPR Properties by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,197,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $197,582,000 after buying an additional 19,701 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in EPR Properties by 24.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,708,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,463,000 after buying an additional 336,729 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in EPR Properties by 3.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,227,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,996,000 after buying an additional 38,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in EPR Properties by 3.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,222,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,586,000 after buying an additional 44,509 shares during the last quarter. 74.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

EPR Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EPR opened at $40.68 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 7.53 and a current ratio of 7.53. EPR Properties has a fifty-two week low of $38.72 and a fifty-two week high of $49.10.

EPR Properties Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from EPR Properties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.28. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 173.60%.

EPR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on EPR Properties from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 18th. JMP Securities lowered EPR Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com lowered EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on EPR Properties from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.05.

View Our Latest Research Report on EPR

About EPR Properties

(Free Report)

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.