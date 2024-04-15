SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Stake in NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT – Free Report) by 30.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,082 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.05% of NewtekOne worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in NewtekOne by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 55,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,490,000 after buying an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in NewtekOne by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 7,919 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in NewtekOne by 137.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 4,109 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in NewtekOne by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 48,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 3,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NewtekOne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NEWT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on NewtekOne from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (down from $19.00) on shares of NewtekOne in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on NewtekOne from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

NewtekOne Stock Down 3.3 %

NEWT opened at $11.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.71 million, a P/E ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.25. NewtekOne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.07 and a 12 month high of $19.36.

NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $75.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.99 million. NewtekOne had a net margin of 15.19% and a return on equity of 20.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NewtekOne, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NewtekOne Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This is a boost from NewtekOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. NewtekOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.91%.

NewtekOne Profile

NewtekOne, Inc, a financial holding company, provides a range of business and financial solutions to the small- and medium-sized business market. Its business and financial solutions include banking services, business lending, electronic payment processing, ecommerce, accounts receivable financing and inventory financing, insurance solutions, web services, and payroll and benefits solutions, as well as technology solutions, including cloud computing, data backup, storage, retrieval, and IT consulting.

See Also

