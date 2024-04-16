Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Price Target Cut to C$1.25 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$1.15 to C$0.85 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$4.50 to C$2.50 and set a speculative buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$1.10 to C$0.90 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$0.50 to C$0.65 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Finally, Cormark lowered their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$1.00 to C$0.60 in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$0.94.

Corus Entertainment Trading Down 10.2 %

Corus Entertainment Company Profile

TSE CJR.B opened at C$0.53 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.68. Corus Entertainment has a one year low of C$0.50 and a one year high of C$1.69. The firm has a market cap of C$103.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25, a PEG ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.03.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

