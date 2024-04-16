Lecap Asset Management Ltd. Takes $241,000 Position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen in the fourth quarter valued at $2,625,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Repligen by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 129,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,087,000 after acquiring an additional 5,248 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Repligen by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Repligen by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 709,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $127,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new position in Repligen in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Repligen alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RGEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Repligen from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Repligen from $165.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Repligen from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Repligen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.70.

Repligen Stock Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $166.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 231.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $191.57 and a 200-day moving average of $173.25. Repligen Co. has a 52 week low of $110.45 and a 52 week high of $211.13. The company has a current ratio of 7.02, a quick ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33. The company had revenue of $155.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.38 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 6.51%. The business’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO James Bylund sold 4,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.08, for a total transaction of $866,203.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,135 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,860.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Repligen news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total value of $193,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 87,367 shares in the company, valued at $16,892,409.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO James Bylund sold 4,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.08, for a total value of $866,203.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,860.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,597 shares of company stock valued at $5,039,532. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Repligen Profile

(Free Report)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.