Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (PBHC) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 18th

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This is an increase from Pathfinder Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Pathfinder Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 14.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Pathfinder Bancorp Trading Down 6.1 %

Shares of PBHC stock opened at $11.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $55.74 million, a P/E ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Pathfinder Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.41 and a fifty-two week high of $16.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.95.

Insider Activity at Pathfinder Bancorp

Pathfinder Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PBHC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The savings and loans company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.48 million during the quarter. Pathfinder Bancorp had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 8.05%.

In other news, SVP Robert G. Jr. Butkowski purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.95 per share, for a total transaction of $41,825.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,777.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders bought 6,200 shares of company stock valued at $73,504. 24.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pathfinder Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp in the third quarter worth $28,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Pathfinder Bancorp by 9.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,701 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $167,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp by 4.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,382 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,313 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 7,463 shares in the last quarter. 26.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet cut Pathfinder Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st.

About Pathfinder Bancorp

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pathfinder Bank that provides various banking and financial products and services in New York. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; and demand and time deposits.

Featured Articles

