SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 79.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,989 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 8.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,916,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,596,000 after buying an additional 1,940,604 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,086,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,577,000 after acquiring an additional 467,760 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 3.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,213,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,099,000 after acquiring an additional 555,739 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 2.0% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,772,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,136,000 after acquiring an additional 229,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 2,277.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,934,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,315,000 after acquiring an additional 6,642,452 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Dynatrace from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Dynatrace from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on Dynatrace from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dynatrace presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.04.

Dynatrace Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DT opened at $44.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.09, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.07. Dynatrace, Inc. has a one year low of $40.43 and a one year high of $61.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.93.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $365.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.64 million. Analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dynatrace news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 14,242,929 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total transaction of $749,178,065.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,114,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,614,494.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 14,242,929 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total value of $749,178,065.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,114,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,614,494.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dan Zugelder sold 6,595 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total value of $346,962.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 89,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,704,649.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,278,591 shares of company stock worth $750,893,396 in the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Dynatrace

(Free Report)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.