Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Makes New $211,000 Investment in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,217 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,313,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $244,427,000 after purchasing an additional 113,618 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,285,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $501,223,000 after purchasing an additional 121,060 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,096,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,409,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,807,000 after purchasing an additional 466,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,585,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,178,000 after purchasing an additional 608,262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LOGI. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Logitech International in a report on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on Logitech International from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays raised their target price on Logitech International from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut Logitech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Logitech International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.43.

In other news, insider Samantha Harnett sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total value of $54,710.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,002,464.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Samantha Harnett sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total value of $54,710.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,002,464.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Prakash Arunkundrum sold 23,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,072,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,495,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,572 shares of company stock valued at $2,207,555 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LOGI opened at $79.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.98. Logitech International S.A. has a 52-week low of $53.91 and a 52-week high of $96.66.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Logitech International had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 11.44%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Logitech International S.A. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

