Dakota Wealth Management Acquires 15,460 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 25.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 75,193 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,460 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $2,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPDW. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 101.1% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 134.1% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 30.3% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth $47,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $34.22 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.26. The firm has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.85. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $29.39 and a twelve month high of $35.94.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

