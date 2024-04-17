Waldron Private Wealth LLC Makes New $91,000 Investment in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 148,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 11.8% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 106,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 25,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MUFG opened at $9.77 on Wednesday. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.99 and a 12-month high of $11.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.13.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 19.14%. The firm had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

