Zegona Communications (LON:ZEG) Hits New 1-Year High at $248.00

Shares of Zegona Communications plc (LON:ZEG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 248 ($3.09) and last traded at GBX 248 ($3.09), with a volume of 8135 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 242 ($3.01).
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Zegona Communications from GBX 80 ($1.00) to GBX 450 ($5.60) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.
Zegona Communications plc engages in investing in telecommunications, media, and technology businesses in Europe. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
