Analyzing CareRx (OTCMKTS:CHHHF) and Chemed (NYSE:CHE)

CareRx (OTCMKTS:CHHHF – Get Free Report) and Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for CareRx and Chemed, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CareRx 0 1 0 0 2.00 Chemed 0 0 2 0 3.00

Chemed has a consensus target price of $681.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.72%. Given Chemed’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Chemed is more favorable than CareRx.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CareRx N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Chemed $2.26 billion 4.03 $272.51 million $17.92 33.71

This table compares CareRx and Chemed’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Chemed has higher revenue and earnings than CareRx.

Profitability

This table compares CareRx and Chemed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CareRx N/A N/A N/A Chemed 12.03% 32.29% 20.74%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.8% of Chemed shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of Chemed shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Chemed beats CareRx on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CareRx

CareRx Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pharmacy services to seniors homes and other congregate care settings in Canada. The company offers medication management, technology, and program solutions. It serves long-term care homes, retirement homes, assisted living facilities, and group homes. The company was formerly known as Centric Health Corporation and changed its name to CareRx Corporation in June 2020. CareRx Corporation was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees. The company was incorporated in 1970 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

