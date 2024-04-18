Bison Wealth LLC Invests $228,000 in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of S. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in SentinelOne in the third quarter worth about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SentinelOne in the third quarter worth $32,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in SentinelOne in the third quarter worth $34,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in SentinelOne by 143.0% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 47,365 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.28, for a total value of $1,055,292.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,285,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,632,518.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 4,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $109,027.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 203,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,537,091. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 47,365 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.28, for a total value of $1,055,292.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,285,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,632,518.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 321,583 shares of company stock valued at $8,355,882. Company insiders own 5.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on S shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on SentinelOne from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Wedbush increased their price objective on SentinelOne from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on SentinelOne from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on SentinelOne from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.08.

NYSE S opened at $20.63 on Thursday. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.43 and a 1 year high of $30.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.73.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 54.53% and a negative return on equity of 18.84%. The firm had revenue of $174.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

