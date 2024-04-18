Bison Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 10,252 Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST)

Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ouster in the first quarter worth $82,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ouster by 8.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 4,521 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ouster in the first quarter worth $1,028,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Ouster by 4.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 135,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 6,307 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ouster in the first quarter worth $426,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.45% of the company’s stock.

Ouster Stock Performance

OUST opened at $7.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $287.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 2.55. Ouster, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.21 and a 52-week high of $11.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OUST. Chardan Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Ouster in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Ouster in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Ouster from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ouster has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ouster

In other Ouster news, General Counsel Megan Chung sold 5,776 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total transaction of $45,976.96. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 163,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,305,169.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ouster news, General Counsel Megan Chung sold 5,776 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total transaction of $45,976.96. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 163,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,305,169.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Weinswig sold 19,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total transaction of $186,906.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 236,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,214,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,986 shares of company stock valued at $290,359 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Ouster Profile

Ouster, Inc provides lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure industries in Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its products include high-resolution scanning and solid-state digital lidar sensors, analog lidar sensors, and software solutions.

