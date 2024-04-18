Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Takes $406,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Salley & Associates bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $159,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF stock opened at $33.07 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $25.50 and a 1-year high of $35.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.82.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

