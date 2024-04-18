Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) CEO David Powers Sells 5,993 Shares

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $824.11, for a total value of $4,938,891.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,942,435.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

David Powers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 15th, David Powers sold 5,993 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $922.85, for a total transaction of $5,530,640.05.

On Thursday, February 15th, David Powers sold 5,993 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $862.53, for a total transaction of $5,169,142.29.

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DECK opened at $818.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a PE ratio of 29.44, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $886.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $732.82. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1-year low of $424.36 and a 1-year high of $956.17.

Institutional Trading of Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $15.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.40 by $3.71. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 38.77%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 26.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DECK. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 13.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,156 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at about $882,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 53.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,845 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,811,000 after purchasing an additional 12,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 24.9% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 8,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the period. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $709.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $960.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $585.00 to $845.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,110.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $870.93.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Featured Stories

