Heartland Bank & Trust Co Sells 1,375 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,853 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 2.6% of Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 7.6% during the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,654,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Amazon.com by 21.8% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $237,686,000 after buying an additional 13,060 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,901,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp grew its stake in Amazon.com by 0.6% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $322,956,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 24.8% during the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,870,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total value of $92,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,214,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.65, for a total value of $8,432,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,014,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,670,375.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total transaction of $92,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,214,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,213,510 shares of company stock worth $5,505,798,456 in the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $181.28 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.36. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.15 and a 12-month high of $189.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 62.51, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.16.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.80.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

