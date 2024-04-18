Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $23.25 Million Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $23,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gilfoyle & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.50, for a total value of $523,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,677 shares in the company, valued at $6,217,331.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John J. Morris sold 8,889 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total value of $1,844,111.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at $19,804,339.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.50, for a total value of $523,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,217,331.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,507 shares of company stock valued at $4,157,770 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $206.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.43. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.71 and a 1-year high of $214.54. The firm has a market cap of $82.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.21. Waste Management had a return on equity of 36.51% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC downgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Waste Management from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $211.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Waste Management from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Waste Management from $230.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.85.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

