Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Upgraded to “Hold” by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $5.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior target price of $2.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. KeyCorp restated a sector weight rating on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com cut Medical Properties Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Colliers Securities cut Medical Properties Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $4.25 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.75.

Shares of MPW stock opened at $4.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.14 and its 200-day moving average is $4.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. Medical Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $2.92 and a 52 week high of $10.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is -63.83%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 1.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 84,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2.3% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 57,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 9.2% during the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 18,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 130,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

