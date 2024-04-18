New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stock Position in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,147 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.22% of Heidrick & Struggles International worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 4.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 49,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 6.4% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 6,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 2.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. TheStreet raised Heidrick & Struggles International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Heidrick & Struggles International from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

Heidrick & Struggles International stock opened at $29.42 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.54 and a 200-day moving average of $28.73. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.52 and a 52-week high of $35.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $594.58 million, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.83.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $253.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.17 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 5.23%. On average, research analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s payout ratio is currently 22.64%.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. It enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

