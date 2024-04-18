Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Hits New 1-Year Low at $17.17

Shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.17 and last traded at $17.31, with a volume of 152405 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.67.
Prudential Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.73 and its 200-day moving average is $21.01.
Prudential Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.2842 dividend. This is an increase from Prudential’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.
About Prudential
Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia and Africa. The company was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.
