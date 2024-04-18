Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Hits New 1-Year Low at $17.17

Shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.17 and last traded at $17.31, with a volume of 152405 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.67.

Prudential Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.73 and its 200-day moving average is $21.01.

Prudential Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.2842 dividend. This is an increase from Prudential’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

Institutional Trading of Prudential

About Prudential

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Prudential by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,104,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,129,000 after acquiring an additional 58,097 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Prudential by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 729,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,989,000 after acquiring an additional 174,838 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Prudential by 677.7% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 140,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 122,216 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Prudential by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,331,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,194,000 after acquiring an additional 134,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Prudential in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,068,000. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia and Africa. The company was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

